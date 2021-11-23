https://ria.ru/20211123/polsha-1760393887.html

Poland is going to preemptively fight with Russia

Poland offered to “unleash a preventive war” with Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

Poland is going to preemptively fight with Russia

The EU needs to launch a political, financial and legal war against Russia in order to protect Moldova from Moscow’s influence. Writes about this Polish … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T17: 38

2021-11-23T17: 38

2021-11-23T17: 38

in the world

France

Moscow

Poland

European Union

gazprom

moldovagaz

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1d/1756796087_0:325:2919:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_fe89484eefe74427723e098b58bd701b.jpg

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The EU needs to launch a political, financial and legal war against Russia in order to protect Moldova from Moscow’s influence. The Polish edition of Biznes Alert writes about this. “It’s time to strike a preemptive strike. Not with the help of tanks, but with the help of politics, law and finance” … “If we help Chisinau, we will get rid of another point of destabilization on the map of Europe.” – said the author of the article, Wojciech Jakubik. He compared these measures with the idea of ​​the Polish statesman Józef Pilsudski, who in the 1930s proposed that France attack Germany in order to prevent a major military conflict. According to Jakubik, Russia is using Chisinau’s debts to Gazprom, to influence the policy of Moldova. The situation, he said, is exacerbated by the European gas crisis. The gas tariff in Moldova was revised in November: it rose from 25 to 63 cents. At the same time, in October, ordinary consumers paid the same 25 cents, although the purchase price of gas increased fourfold. The republic’s authorities had to decide how to compensate for this difference in order to pay Gazprom for gas. At the end of October, Chisinau extended the contract with Gazprom for five years, subject to an audit of Moldovagaz’s debts in 2022. It is planned that it will be paid off within five years, taking into account penalties. The Russian company noted that the parties signed a protocol to resolve current issues in the gas sector, and called the terms of the extension of the agreement mutually beneficial. As indicated in Chisinau, the new contract will use the formula proposed by the Moldovan side. Read the full text on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211123/ugroza-1760355665.html

https://ria.ru/20211122/polsha-1760217957.html

France

Moscow

Poland

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1d/1756796087_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d4c7561e5d02d7cb35e3061d37be95f9.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, France, Moscow, Poland, the European Union, Gazprom, Moldovagaz, Russia, Jozef Pilsudski