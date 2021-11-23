Polish Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to discuss the migration crisis with Russia – RBK

Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters



Poland is ready to discuss the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border with Russia. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on the air of “Polish Radio”.

“Poland is open to negotiations with Russia, however, negotiations concerning Belarus and Polish-Belarusian relations, the Belarusian future should be conducted, in our deep conviction, with the Belarusian opposition,” Rau said (quoted by TASS).

He also noted that Poland is ready to negotiate with the current authorities of Belarus, but only “at the technical level.” At the same time, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry pointed out that questions of the political future of Belarus remain, since this is an important goal of Polish politics.

The day before, the Polish border service reported that several dozen migrants again tried to cross the border with Belarus. “At the site guarded by the border post in Bialowieza, 50 aggressive foreigners tried to cross the border,” – stated in the press service of the department on Twitter. On November 22, 174 attempts were made to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, 66 foreigners were ordered to leave the territory of Poland, the border service added.