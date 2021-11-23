Polish Prime Minister accused Russia of high inflation in Europe – RBC

The rise in gas prices in Europe began in April 2021. By the beginning of October, its cost reached a record almost $ 2 thousand per 1 cubic meter. m. After the price dropped slightly, but still remained high. The demand for energy resources in the European Union reached a maximum in 25 years, because gas reserves in European storage facilities were at a ten-year low – 75% against 94 a year earlier, said the first deputy chairman of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans.

Gazprom denied accusations by members of the European Parliament that the company was deliberately shutting down part of its production so that gas prices would rise. “The company continues to supply gas at a level close to its historically record high,” Gazprom officials noted, there is no manipulation of fuel supplies. According to the company, exports to non-CIS countries increased by 17.4%, or 20.6 billion cubic meters, compared to the same period in 2020. m. Europe received 14 billion cubic meters. m of gas is less, because suppliers preferred to sell gas in Asia, where prices are traditionally higher. As a result, prices began to rise in Europe as well.

As a result, there was a situation of “unrestrained and inadequate price growth” and competition with Asia for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said Sergei Komlev, head of the contract structuring and pricing department at Gazprom Export. “We are faced with the inability of the market to generate an adequate gas price. It does not reflect either the level of transactions or the state of the market in Europe, ”he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that prices rose only in those countries that did not sign long-term contracts with Gazprom. Earlier, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the energy crisis in Europe and the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project do not depend on each other. Moscow stressed that the construction of the gas pipeline is an exclusively commercial project that is being implemented with Western partners, its fate does not depend on political reasons. Moscow also stated that it does not use the gas pipeline for political purposes.