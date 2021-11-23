Polish Prime Minister accused Russia of high inflation in Europe – RBC

Photo: Omar Marques / Getty Images



The actions of Russia, in particular Gazprom, and the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline led to high inflation in Europe. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, reports the Polsat News TV channel.

“Today we are faced with a situation where inflation in most European countries is historically high compared to the last 20-30 years. And Gazprom, Russia and Nord Stream 2, as well as members of the European People’s Party, who not only did not block the construction of the gas pipeline, but also supported it, are responsible for high energy prices, ”he said.

According to the politician, Nord Stream 2 is an instrument of blackmail in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Eurostat, annual inflation in the euro area increased to 4.1%, in the European Union – to 4.4%. A year earlier, inflation in the euro area was minus 0.3%, and in the European Union – 3.6%. Following the fall in inflation in 2019 and 2020, there is now very strong growth. Inflation is increasing in all countries of the union, most of all in Lithuania, Estonia and Hungary.