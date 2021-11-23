Polish security forces dispersed migrants with explosives

The Belarusian border guards said that the Polish security forces used explosives and tear gas, forcing refugees to Belarus. The migrants refused and tried to linger at the Polish fence, but the servicemen threw explosives across the border, the State Border Committee of Belarus said in a statement.

The crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border arose due to the fact that numerous refugees from the countries of the Middle East and Africa tried to penetrate through Belarus to Poland, and from there to other countries of the European Union. Poland prevented this, because the migrants remained in the border zone, without having any conditions for life. Europe blames Minsk for the migration crisis. Minsk rejects them, stating that Poland forcibly expels migrants artificially aggravates the situation with refugees, whom the Belarusian authorities provide food and clothing, as well as medical care.

Earlier, at least two types of stun grenades were used against migrants, said Aleksey Volkov, chairman of the State Forensic Science Committee of Belarus. The State Committee for Forensic Expertise can “state with confidence that at least two types of flash-noise grenades were used”: one with a light-noise effect, and others with a light-noise and chemical effect.