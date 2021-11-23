Popova announced an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in 18 regions of Russia | News | News

The increase in the incidence of COVID-19 continues in 18 regions of Russia. This was announced on November 23 by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova at a meeting of the coordinating council for combating the disease.

She also named the number of regions where there is a decrease in the incidence.

“At the same time, thanks to the measures taken and already taken, the number of regions where there is a decrease in the incidence has increased by almost 3.6 times. And so far, the stabilization of levels has been noted in 34 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, ”Popova said.

According to her, it is too early in Russia to lift the restrictive measures introduced to combat COVID-19.

Earlier that day, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the total number of coronavirus cases in Russia had dropped by 14%. According to him, in nine regions of Russia there is an increase in the number of patients with severe COVID-19.

On November 20, the virologist of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Butenko, said that the wave of COVID-19 incidence began to decline in Russia. The specialist noted that it is still impossible to name the exact date of its end, but if the recent trend towards a decrease in the number of cases continues for a week or two, then it will be possible to talk about an improvement in the situation.

Russian authorities are urging residents to get vaccinated to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and accessvsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeV Together. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.