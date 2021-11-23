Premarket. It’s early to relax

Japanese Nikkei (day off)

Chinese Shanghai Composite (+ 0.4%)

South Korean Kospi (-0.5%)

Hong kong Hang Seng (-1.1%)

Australian ASX (+ 0.8%)

The main thing

The fall of the American indices after the next update of the tops was caused by the reappointment of Powell by the head of the Federal Reserve, which means that the Fed’s course towards squeezing liquidity will continue. Over the past weeks, investors have been expecting a change of government, raising rates on high-tech securities. Market estimates were not realized – and the Nasdaq fell.

Against this background, a completely adequate reaction was observed in the foreign exchange and debt markets: the yields on US government bonds increased, and the dollar index (DXY) updated the annual peaks. Both factors increase the risks of a medium-term correction in the overheated US stock market.

Contracts for Brent remain under $ 80 per barrel, while European gas prices go under the level of $ 1000 per thousand cubic meters. The turbulence of the commodity market is tied to the factor of reserves and geopolitics. Estimates of further cooling of commodities are relevant.

In terms of the aggregate of the drivers of the rate formation of European assets, the opening of the stock Tuesday is expected to go down. In recent days, the Russian market has clearly stood out – large-scale asset sales are caused by the intertwining of negative factors. Despite the already interesting long-term levels of securities, it is clearly too early for short-term buyers to relax.

Asian Markets

The Asian factor will not help buyers of risky assets today.

Chinese Shanghai Composite rises by a third of a percent. The index significantly moved away from the watershed of 3500 p. And came to a significant resistance at 3600 p. Now the local preponderance is on the side of buyers. Usually, in cases when a correction develops on the western grounds, the Celestial Empire market shows relative stability.

Nevertheless, the internal agenda of the PRC remains difficult – inflationary pressure amid the energy crisis, problems in the construction sector. And, as a result, there is a slowdown in production.

This means that the risk of further slide of the stock market is not removed from the radar. Chinese indices since the beginning of the year are still the weakest among the global benchmarks: -10% for blue chips, + 3% for the composite index, while + 17% in the global ACWI.



Australian ASX bought out yesterday’s drawdown and added almost a percentage on Tuesday. Investors are winning back the jump in the manufacturing business activity to a six-month high, to 58.5 p. The borderline level of the indicator is the 50 p.

The current optimism of Australian investors looks excessive. First, the PMI is tied to the sentiment of purchasing managers, which, judging by the dynamics of the pandemic, may soon worsen. And secondly, the country stock index is closely related to the American S&P 500 (0.9 correlation). When the correction in the US market does begin, the ASX will quickly catch up with the guide on the descent.



Thus, the multidirectional dynamics of the APR indices today is unlikely to support European buyers of securities. The bears of Europe will secure the rebound factor and the indistinct dynamics of US futures.

American sites

Yesterday, the S&P 500 broad stock index renewed its all-time highs and approached the upward resistance line. But the closing was in the red. The technical formation hints at the continuation of the descent – support lies at 4630 p.

Morning S&P 500 futures are inactive, trading at 4680 points, which will put pressure on the positions of European players to rise.

A sharp change in sentiment in the market occurred after the reappointment of President Biden Powell as head of the Fed. Still, the current chairman has already set a course for a gradual contraction of liquidity within the framework of QE… And this is a factor of the impending pressure on risky securities. Earlier, investors flattered themselves with hope for a softer leader – hence the yesterday’s leading dynamics on the descent of the high-tech Nasdaq (-1.2%).

The forecast trajectory of the rate assumes its breakaway from zero already in the first half of 2022. Every month, observing the price pressure in the economy, sentiment is getting worse. Previously, the estimates were for 2024, then for 2023, and now the monetary exchange rate may tighten even before the full completion of QE. And this should be taken into account by the bullish traders in risky instruments. The pressure of the credit market on corporate earnings will soon be noticeable.

The yield curve of 10-year US government bonds is again above 1.6% – an upward trend. Another marker of the risk of completion of stimulus programs is the US dollar. The devaluation trend of the national currency is finally gone. The US dollar index continues to renew its highs for the year: DXY soars above 96.5 points. The potential for revaluation remains, which cannot please bulls in commodity markets and participants in strengthening the currencies of emerging economies.



Thus, yesterday’s reversal at the highs of US indices on Tuesday raises European risks. The question remains – will the correction result in something more or will investors activate again following the strategy of “buying out drawdowns”. The Russian market now lacks only the US factor. With the American market, we have historically high connection… Previously, the domestic market demonstrated break up, soaring to record levels in October. But in November, geopolitical risks escalated, uncertainty arose in the debt market, and energy prices have dropped. Despite being oversold, a downward maneuver on stock indices is still possible.

Raw materials

Oil prices stabilize after hitting under $ 78 per barrel of Brent. The demand area has held out so far: technical support levels and statistical risk limits have been worked out as expected. Nevertheless, the $ 80 bar remains for sellers, gas contracts at European hubs went under $ 1000 per thousand cubic meters.

In the morning hours of Tuesday, Brent is down half a percent, running just above $ 79.3 per barrel.

The volatility of Brent contracts may be reduced until new inputs for directional price movement are received. On the basis of the combination of factors in the pricing of futures, preference is given to oil bears.

American stocks statistics are expected tomorrow. If the trend for the increase in crude oil reserves in the United States intensifies, and there are prerequisites for this, there will be a risk of a breakdown of the lows of the last two months. Then it will be necessary to focus on the second expansion in terms of risk – $ 74 per barrel of Brent.

