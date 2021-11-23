    Psaki refused to comment on the data on the sending of weapons to Ukraine

    Psaki refused to comment on the data on the sending of weapons to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. White House spokesman Jen Psaki did not comment on the information that appeared in the media about the US plans to send American military advisers and weapons to Ukraine, but confined herself to stating that she had nothing to announce in this regard, as previously reported by CNN. Possible weapons included the Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems, Javelin anti-tank missiles and mortars. It is noted that such steps should have been a response to Russia’s “military build-up” on the border with Ukraine, which was recently announced in Kiev. At the same time, Moscow rejects any accusation of aggravating the situation.

    08:48 23.11.2021

    Psaki refused to comment on the data on the sending of weapons to Ukraine

