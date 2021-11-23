https://ria.ru/20211123/opek-1760267745.html

Psaki said the US will continue to put pressure on the OPEC countries

WASHINGTON, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The U.S. will continue to pressurize OPEC countries to keep global oil supply on track with demand, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, who declined to confirm or deny media reports that U.S. President Joe Biden may announce on Tuesday the start of commodity interventions using a strategic oil reserve to bring down rising fuel prices. The US authorities have previously accused oil exporting countries of ignoring their calls for increased supplies. Psaki added that the White House will also continue to pressure oil companies, which are making record profits from high domestic fuel prices.

