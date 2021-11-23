Public activist Craft suspects Rashkin of taking bribes

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin admitted that he was hunting in the forest illegally

Public figure, lawyer Ilya Remeslo commented on the constant inconsistencies in the statements of the State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Valery Rashkin, who was caught with an elk carcass in the trunk. He wondered who exactly could pay the communist for such a “lordly hunt.”

“For the communist master, the local comrades have been hunting in the best possible way for years, as they say – ‘we have everything under control.’ By the way, it’s very interesting, how did this all work out? Who paid for the lordly hunt and what preferences did he receive from Rashkin? And the deputy received the right to hunt free of charge, that is, received a property gift in the form of harvested animals? Was this declared? How is this consistent with the status of a deputy and the requirement for his financial independence? ” – transfers the questions of the lawyer to RAPSI.

According to the public figure, Rashkin with new “excuses” only aggravates the situation. “It would be better if Rashkin immediately confessed everything, or kept silent, than to disgrace himself and pick up new articles from the floor,” summed up Craft.

Earlier, Rashkin admitted that he was hunting in the forest illegally. “I never wrote on myself, I never checked, it was the custom. Not only this time, I never checked, “Rashkin said, answering a question from an Izvestia journalist about the presence of a hunting permit. According to him, now he does not sleep at night due to the killing of a moose.

In October, in the forest of the Saratov region, representatives of the committee for hunting and fishing stopped Valery Rashkin. A moose carcass was found in his car. The deputy is suspected of illegal hunting. The deputy himself denied guilt and said that he loaded the dead animal into the car to take it to the police.