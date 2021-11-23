Public company Phunware invested $ 23.8 million in bitcoin

Nasdaq-listed enterprise mobile software developer Phunware announced an additional purchase of 398 BTC for ~ $ 23.8 million at an average price of $ 59,917.

According to the press release, as of November 22, the company owns approximately 529 BTC (~ $ 31.8 million spent on them, based on an average purchase price of approximately $ 60,191).

Phunware is best known for creating an app to support Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. According to Fortune, it tracked the movements of his supporters and offered personal access to their social media.

In early November, the developer announced the purchase of 100 BTC for about $ 6.2 million at an average price of ~ $ 62,030. At that time, Phunware announced that it owned 127 BTC for $ 7.75 million.

In August 2020, MicroStrategy was the first public company to invest part of its equity capital ($ 250 million) in bitcoin. Later, the board of directors approved a policy to increase investment in digital gold at the expense of cash reserves.

After that, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, expressed confidence that other private firms would follow the company’s example. In the United States, Jack Dorsey’s Square and Elon Musk’s Tesla decided to make such investments.

In December 2021, an analytics software provider placed $ 650 million in convertible bonds to buy bitcoin.

In February, the company issued more than $ 1 billion in debt securities and again invested the funds raised in cryptocurrency.

In March, MicroStrategy acquired 328 BTC, about 205 BTC and 262 BTC. The firm invested $ 15 million each in digital gold in April and May. The company later bought 229 BTC for $ 10 million.

In June, the organization invested another $ 489 million in the first cryptocurrency, having bought 13,005 BTC, in August – an additional $ 177 million, in September acquired another 5050 BTC.

As a reminder, Sailor compared bitcoin to property that is not to be parted with.

