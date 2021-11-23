Punitive narcology – Newspaper Kommersant No. 211 (7173) from 22.11.2021

Russia has emerged as the leader in the number of drug users in Eastern and Central Europe and Central Asia (EECA), according to the recently established International Commission on Drug Policy. In parallel, the number of HIV cases is growing in the same region. The Commission considers these problems to be related, and points out that Russian drug policy is based “solely on stigma and punishment, with complete disregard for human rights and the scientific approach.” At the same time, there is no representative from Russia in the commission yet, but he may appear in the near future.

The Commission on Drug Policy for Eastern and Central Europe and Central Asia (ECECACD) began work on 18 November. The organization’s website states that its creation was “inspired by the Global Commission on Drug Policy.” ECECACD aims to “promote a more balanced and human rights-based approach to drug policy in the region”. The Commission is chaired by ex-President of Poland Alexander Kwasniewski, among other members – former Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Michel Kazatchkine, as well as representatives of the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Kyrgyzstan. There is no Russian representative in ECECACD yet, but Mr. Kazachkin told Kommersant that the issue of expanding the composition of the commission will be discussed already on November 22.

The Commission published its first analytical reports – on drug policy, drug perception and the scale of their consumption in EECA countries. Experts estimate that 3 million people in the region are injecting drugs – the second highest in the world. Most of the people who use drugs are in Russia (1.8 million), Ukraine (317 thousand), Kazakhstan (94.6 thousand) and Romania (81.5 thousand). At the same time, EECA is the only region in the world where the number of new HIV infections continues to grow among all age groups; experts believe that these two problems are directly related to each other.

After analyzing the Russian drug policy, the commission concluded that it is based “solely on stigma and punishment, with complete disregard for human rights and the scientific approach.”

The authors of the report point out that in Russia – as well as in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia and Moldova – drug use is “still” considered an administrative offense. In Russia, about 90 thousand people are annually persecuted for this, of which more than 40 thousand people are punished with administrative arrest for up to 15 days. And although the total number of prisoners in the Russian Federation is decreasing, the number of people convicted of drug offenses is growing in parallel: this is 25% of all prisoners in Russia. The members of the commission emphasize that in the Russian Federation there are no “other programs of criminal justice and public health that can balance the activities of law enforcement agencies in the fight against drugs.”

Arseniy Levinson, an expert from the Institute for Human Rights (included in the register of foreign agents), a legal consultant in drug-related cases, confirms the commission’s data. According to him, over the past decade, the number of sentences for more than ten years for drug trafficking has increased fivefold. According to him, it is mainly “mortgages” that are imprisoned, that is, the lower level of the drug trade – schoolchildren and students. But the availability of banned substances has only increased over the same period, the expert says. “Tens, if not hundreds of billions of rubles are spent on the police, the prosecutor’s office, the Federal Penitentiary Service. At the same time, there are only a few state rehabilitation centers throughout the country. And there is no support or control over other rehabilitation centers, which are often torture and ineffective, says Mr. Levinson. “Not to mention the almost complete absence of government support for harm reduction programs and the ban on substitution therapy.”

The authors of the report call the introduction and development of substitution therapy in most countries the main achievement of drug addiction over the past 20 years.

We are talking about a way of treating drug addiction with the help of regular use of medical opioid drugs – they do not cause changes in consciousness or euphoria, but at the same time they allow you to avoid “withdrawal”. In addition, patients do not need to be embedded in criminal schemes in order to obtain an illegal drug; they also do not need to be injected, which dramatically reduces the risk of contracting HIV and hepatitis. WHO calls substitution therapy the most effective method of combating opioid dependence and preventing the spread of HIV. But Russian law prohibits the use of narcotic substances for the treatment of people with drug addiction.

The Russian narcologist, who wished to remain anonymous, told Kommersant that the current legislation regards the discussion of substitution therapy as an inducement to use drugs. “Therefore, there can be no scientific or public discussion on this topic at the present time,” the expert concluded. “It will be a criminal offense.” Fedot Tumusov, the first deputy chairman of the Duma health protection committee, believes that international experience should be studied, discussed in the clinical community, but not forgotten about its negative sides. “Small doses are not a treatment, but a transition to another level of addiction,” the deputy is sure. Michel Kazatchkine told Kommersant that the commission intends to enter into a dialogue with countries so that the health and rights of citizens become a priority “in the development and reform of drug policy.”

