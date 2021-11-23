Putin discussed with the Prime Minister of Italy migrants and energy prices – RBK

Mario Draghi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border and energy prices. This is stated on the website of the Italian government.

“Prime Minister Mario Draghi held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin today. The talks focused on the migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, dynamics of prices for energy carriers and the situation in Ukraine, ”it was reported.

The migration crisis on the EU-Belarus border escalated in early November. Then several thousand migrants approached the border point “Bruzgi” – “Kuznitsa Belostokskaya” and set up a camp there. On November 16, they threw stones at the Polish security forces and tried to break through the fence. In response, they used water cannons and tear gas.

Lukashenko accused EU of unwillingness to negotiate refugees



The United States, Great Britain and the EU countries blame Belarus for this situation and argue that Minsk organized the delivery of migrants to the border areas. The Belarusian authorities have denied these accusations.

On November 17, the Polish border service announced that the refugees had left the camp and left in an unknown direction. Belarusian border guards notified Poland that there are no more migrants in the vicinity of the Bruzgi-Kuznitsa checkpoint. Most of the refugees were transported to a logistics center where they can eat and sleep. Some of the migrants decided to return to their homeland. On November 18, a flight with a group of refugees from Iraq took off from Minsk to Baghdad.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the EU has the opportunity to receive migrants, and expressed readiness to deliver them to Germany. He twice discussed the migration crisis by telephone with the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. As Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalya Eismont said, the President of Belarus suggested that the European Union organize a humanitarian corridor to Germany for 2,000 refugees and facilitate the return of the rest to their homeland. The interim head of the German Interior Ministry Horst Seehofer said that the Federal Republic of Germany did not agree with this proposal. In turn, the head of Belarus accused the EU of unwillingness to negotiate refugees.