Rada confirmed the use of Javelin ATGM in Donbass

2021-11-23T14: 00

KIEV, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the faction of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, the head of the subcommittee on the defense industry and technical modernization of the parliamentary committee on national security, Igor Kopytin, confirmed that the Ukrainian military had used the Javelin anti-tank missile system in Donbass. the Javelin anti-tank missile system was used in the JFO zone (operations of the combined forces – ed.). Yes, it is true. Our soldiers used it in the conduct of the battle. So far I have no right to disclose where this happened and under what circumstances, but I will say the following – warning any further statements and manipulations regarding “whether Ukraine can defend itself or is it not prohibited,” yes, it can, ”the MP wrote on his Facebook page. He noted that Ukraine has the right to defend its land, in particular, with the use of Javelin or Bayraktar drones. “By the way, we have already talked with our American partners on the use of Javelin. In dialogue with them, we reached the same opinion that I outlined above,” the deputy added.

