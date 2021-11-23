Reasons for Nazarbayev’s departure from the post of head of the ruling party of Kazakhstan are revealed

Expert on the decision to hand over “Nur Otan” to Tokayev: a signal to the West to calm down

The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, decided to transfer the powers of the chairman of the ruling Nur Otan party to the current leader of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He announced this during an expanded meeting of the political council of the party. Nazarbayev remains the head of the country’s Security Council and a member of the Constitutional Council, and also chairs the council for managing the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund. Experts shared the reasons for this decision.

The Nur Otan Party is the largest party in Kazakhstan, founded in 1999 by Nazarbayev himself. In the last parliamentary elections in the fall of 2021, the party won the support of 71% of voters. Why Nazarbayev decided to give up these powers, “MK” told political scientist Talgat Mamyrayimov:

– It cannot be said that such a decision was expected, on the surface there were no prerequisites for this. But between the lines, you can try to read the reasons for this decision. And there are several factors here.

First, Nazarbayev is no longer at the age he was 20-30 years ago, when he had enough energy to keep the country’s political system under manual control. Now he is gradually relieving himself of unnecessary stress.

Nur Otan is not a key instrument of power in Kazakhstan, although it is an important component of its ideology. But the party takes a certain amount of time to manage, and Nazarbayev cannot afford to be distracted by such trifles. That is, Nur Otan is not Samruk-Kazyna, which Nazarbayev continues to manage, but through this fund all the country’s key assets are financed.

The second factor is large Western investors who have become worried about the dual power in Kazakhstan. This began to cause concern. There were fears that discord in the system could lead to destabilization of the socio-political situation in the country, harm the political interests and economic assets of the West in Kazakhstan and Central Asia in general. That is, this is such a message to the West: “Look, Tokayev is the sovereign president, do not worry.” Although, of course, Nazarbayev remains a key actor in all political processes in Kazakhstan.

– Did Dariga Nazarbayeva have any claims for this post?

– Yes, and this can be viewed as a separate third factor. With this decision, Nazarbayev made it clear to the elite that he does not intend to make Dariga Nazarbayeva a successor. She has claims to the supreme power in the country and is trying to push back Tokayev. Nazarbayev showed that he allegedly relies on the latter, and Tokayev is more valuable to him.

– Do you think Tokayev will be the real successor?

– Perhaps he will remain the technical president. But, most likely, Nazarbayev will appoint several people who will manage the processes in the country. All of them will be relatives, and Dariga may be among them.