Refugees are driven away by explosion-packets and tear gas: what is happening on the border of Poland and Belarus (video)

Polish security forces on the border with Belarus, trying to drive away migrants, again used tear gas, as well as explosion packets. This was reported by the Border Committee of Belarus in its Telegram channel on Tuesday, November 23.

“Tonight, a group of foreigners, trying to force them out by the Polish security forces, refused to go to Belarus and stayed near the Polish fence, continuing to seek asylum in Poland. In order to disperse the refugees, the Polish servicemen used explosive packets, which they threw across the border line into the territory of Belarus and tear gas, ”the statement says.

The representatives of the committee noted that this is not the first use of special equipment by the security forces. “The use by the Polish side of explosive packets, flash-noise grenades, water cannons and gas violates international law and is a direct aggression against vulnerable groups of refugees,” added the representatives of the department.