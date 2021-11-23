Review of the film “The happiest season”

On November 26, Hulu released “The Happiest Season,” a movie about a lesbian couple starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis. The creators positioned it as “the first Christmas LGBT rom-com”, and critics immediately called it the new classic of the genre. We watched the film and are trying to understand why it failed on two very important points: the comic and the spirit of the holiday.

LGBT-themed cinema has existed for more than one or even two decades. But nowadays, when some viewers rejoice at the representation, while others blame the cinema for the existence of the “agenda”, it logically takes a step forward: mastering new genres. Life of Adele and Call Me by Your Name covered all the needs of art house lovers. The Handmaid and Thelma worked great as thrillers, one of which is mystical. The teenage comedy, With Love, Simon, took the frontier of sweet romance films in 2018, and was quite successful. On its basis, a separate series even appeared, but not about Simon, but about a new boy who is trying to determine his sexuality. It would seem, what could have gone wrong with the Christmas comedy amid these successes? In my understanding, such films have quite clear goals: to touch, make laugh, delight. To remind of the importance of family, native or acquired, to throw a couple of gifts on the altar of consumerism, showing beautiful decorations on lawns and cornices. And, of course, a beautiful love story.

Happiest Season has a pretty good set-up for a typical rom-com. Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) are in a happy relationship. Harper calls his girlfriend to celebrate Christmas with her, but right on the way it turns out that she hasn’t come out to her parents yet. And since the heroine cannot do this before the holiday, Abby will have to pretend to be her heterosexual neighbor for five days.

But “The Happiest Season” lacks two things vital to a Christmas comedy: the festive atmosphere and the jokes. The film suffers from a monstrous incongruity with the genre, and in the process of watching it, I suffered along with it.

Instead of a funny and absurd sight, an hour and a half of awkward situations awaited me, which concerned not so much Harper’s orientation as the disgustingness of her parents. Clea DuVall masterfully creates realistic, very lively characters. And here it became a huge disadvantage: almost all the heroes of the film are unbearable. Christmas should be associated with a fairy tale and a warm atmosphere. In addition, Abby does not have a family, and this is constantly emphasized. It is logical that in the end she should have received a truly warm welcome and sincere approval from her parents. But it happens so quickly, stupidly and falsely that the film leaves no pleasant impression.

I must say that Kristen Stewart plays well here – the first and only time I saw so much emotion from her in the 2006 film In the Land of Women. There is even too much sincere discomfort, pain and resentment in her heroine. When Harper treats Abby in an ugly way, you involuntarily catch yourself thinking: “Why are they dating at all?” There is no smell of romance here, and the only moments of tenderness between women are immediately covered by unpleasant scenes. From the very first scenes, Abby is a skeptic who doesn’t like the holidays. An ideal object to wrap her in bright tinsel, take her to Santa in a shopping center, shower her with gifts, give her mulled wine, in a word, make her feel the spirit of Christmas. But there are simply no holiday activities here. All family gatherings are just part of the election campaign of Father Harper (Victor Garber) and an occasion to show off his organizational skills for his mother (Mary Steenburgen). The exchange of gifts would be ruined, and the Christmas dinner would never take place. Even going to the skating rink turns into a hell of a competition between Harper and her older sister Sloane, adding to the unhealthy atmosphere. Therefore, every extra minute that Abby spends in the house of her girlfriend, who is embarrassed to show her a normal attitude at least for a second, I want to blame on masochism. And she experiences the most festive moments in the company of Riley (Aubrey Plaza). That is, with a former school girl Harper, who because of her was humiliated and bullied.

If the Christmas atmosphere does not work out, there is a chance to recoup the comic element. Terrible family dynamics and unhealthy relationships can be played up funny. This has been repeatedly proven by modern cinema and supported by TV shows, especially British ones (for example, the same “Rubbish”). But here, too, the film failed. Romantic comedies have the right to be dramatic. An excellent example is the naive, sometimes vulgar and tear-squeezing, but not bad film “PS I Love You”. It begins with a tragedy and is constantly swinging between ridiculous jokes and the rather serious suffering of the heroine who has lost her beloved husband. The key difference is these ridiculous jokes. “PS I love you” can make you laugh, like thousands of other stupid, vulgar, naive rom-coms. Happiest Season has only a few repetitive flat gags associated with minor characters. They are pulled out only by the frantic charisma of actors Dan Levy and Mary Holland.

And yet, most of the touching, light and funny moments were already in the trailer. Accompanied by a cute holiday tune, they prepare for a completely different movie.

Humor is subjective. But the romcom, in which you have to look for jokes with a magnifying glass, and you want to smile from strength a couple of times, definitely did not work out in terms of “com”.