Rolling power outages began in the Kherson region

2021-11-23T17: 00

2021-11-23T17: 00

2021-11-23T17: 00

KIEV, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Rolling power outages have already occurred in November in the Kherson region of Ukraine, said Yegor Ustinov, first deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council. COVID. Also earlier, the mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko announced possible rolling blackouts in the Ukrainian capital, which, according to him, had not happened for 20 years. on diesel generators. Therefore, the daily mantras from the authorities that everything is fine and there are no blackouts is a complete absurdity, “the press service of the Opposition Platform – For Life party quotes Ustinov. “It is necessary to introduce a moratorium on tariff increases, urgently conclude direct contracts for energy resources and provide state support to the country’s coal-mining enterprises. The Opposition Platform – For Life” stands for this, the bills necessary for this have been registered in parliament, “Ustinov added. this year, for the first time in Ukraine, tariffs for heat and hot water are set by the local authorities, and not by central. Mayors of a number of cities said earlier that the rise in gas prices would force them to raise tariffs for these services. In order to prevent tariff increases, the government and local authorities agreed to sign a memorandum, which, in particular, provides for subventions to compensate for part of the cost of heating. Earlier, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the country is fully prepared for the heating season amid the energy crisis in Europe, the whole country will be warm in winter.

