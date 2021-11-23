Roskomnadzor named the list of Internet companies obliged to open representative offices in Russia

Roskomnadzor has published a list of Internet companies that, according to the law on “landing”, will have to open representative offices in Russia. This was reported on the website of the department.

The list includes 22 resources of 13 companies, including:

Google (Google Play, YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Chat, Gmail);

Apple (iCloud, App Store, Apple Music);

Meta Platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp);

Twitter;

TikTok;

Telegram;

Zoom;

Viber;

Spotify;

Likeme Pte. ltd (Likee);

Discord;

Pinterest;

Twitch

Companies must open representative offices in Russia from January 1, 2022.

The law on the “landing” of foreign Internet companies was introduced to the State Duma in May this year, signed by Vladimir Putin on July 1.

According to the document, foreign companies with a daily audience of more than 500 thousand users must open their representative office in Russia, as well as register a personal account on the Roskomnadzor website and place an electronic feedback form on their resource.

Companies that refuse to comply with the requirements could face a ban on advertising and accepting payments from Russian users.