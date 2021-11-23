https://ria.ru/20211123/koronavirus-1760303927.html

Russia has revealed the minimum number of new cases of coronavirus since October 19

In Russia, for the first time in a month, less than 34 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were registered, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters.

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. In Russia, for the first time in a month, less than 34 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were registered, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters. “Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) – 33 996 in 85 regions, including 2024 actively detected (six percent) without clinical manifestations, “the message says. The last time a similar level was observed on October 19 – 33 740 infected, the maximum figure reached on November 6 – 41 335. The day before, 35 681 cases were detected, the growth rate continues to decline – from 0.38 up to 0.36 percent. 1243 people died (yesterday was 1241). Here the record was held for two days in a row – on November 19 and 20, 1254 deaths were recorded. 36 051 patients were discharged after treatment. Most of the cases were registered in Moscow – 2749 (the day before it was 2786), Moscow region – 1871, Samara region – 1529, St. Petersburg – 1060, Crimea – 775, Nizhny Novgorod Region and Krasnodar Territory – 759 each, Voronezh Region – 744, Sverdlovsk – 741, Krasnoyarsk Territory – 705. The minimum rate was noted in Chukotka – ten cases, in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug there are 14, and in Kalmykia – 27.During the pandemic, 9,400,835 people were infected with the coronavirus in Russia, of which 266,579 died, 8,089,694 recovered. According to the latest WHO data, there are more than 255 million infected worldwide, more than five million patients could not be saved. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

