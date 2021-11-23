Russia ridiculed Sweden for its willingness to help Ukraine

Russia ridiculed Sweden over the statement of Minister Hultqvist on military assistance to Ukraine

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

Russia ridiculed the statement by Swedish Foreign Minister Peter Hultqvist about its readiness to provide military assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by an expert at the Stockholm Institute for Defense Research Carolina Vendil Pallin.

“I would like to remind Mr. Khultkvist that Russia has a powerful military potential. Thus, the Russian Federation laughs at Sweden, ”the expert said on the air of the SVT TV channel.

In early October, the head of the department announced that Sweden could deploy its soldiers in Ukraine. In response, the Russian embassy reminded Khultkvist of his country’s defeat in the Battle of Poltava in 1709, RT reports. “He is not the first military leader of Sweden who is trying to intimidate the Russian Federation with the power of a valiant army, planning to send his military to Ukraine,” the Russian diplomats said in a statement. Life …

Earlier, The New York Times published materials according to which the Russian military may soon invade the territory of Ukraine. According to the Americans, Washington has little time left to prevent this.