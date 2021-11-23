https://ria.ru/20211122/balans-1760207311.html

“Russian Lake”. In the United States told who dominates the Black Sea

Business Insider columnist Konstantin Atlamazoglu in his article assessed the balance of power between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance in the Black Sea. RIA Novosti, 22.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 22 – RIA Novosti. Business Insider columnist Konstantin Atlamazoglu in his article assessed the balance of power between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance in the Black Sea. The journalist pointed to the strategic importance of the region connecting the Caucasus with the European continent. in the architecture of Moscow’s defense. Superiority in these waters not only ensures the country’s security, but also allows it to spread its influence and challenge NATO, “the author writes. The North Atlantic Alliance’s navy has strengthened its presence in the region, but geographical restrictions and international law create obstacles to the fight with Russia, and other states are inferior to its military capabilities, he lamented. Romania has three frigates, seven corvettes, an old Kilo class submarine and auxiliary boats in service. As the columnist noted, Bulgaria is not doing better: its navy consists of four frigates, three corvettes and minesweepers. Ukraine is trying to rebuild its naval forces, and Georgia has only a coast guard, the article states. According to the observer, the Black Sea has turned into a “Russian lake.” Russia carried out several reforms in 2008 and 2011-2020, after which the Navy became light and maneuverable. The Black Sea Fleet is armed with three Admiral Grigorovich-class missile frigates, Krivak-class patrol ships, the Moskva missile cruiser, as well as six new diesel-electric submarines. At sea, they are supported by many small support boats that enhance the capabilities of the Navy, according to the report. Moscow is also building up so-called Anti-Access / Area Denial (A2AD) systems in the Black Sea. We are talking about coastal anti-ship missiles, operational-tactical missile systems, radar stations and air defense. In addition, the Navy complemented the newly formed 22nd Army Corps in Crimea and two air divisions also located on the peninsula. They will help protect Russian ships and contain enemy armies, the journalist summed up.

