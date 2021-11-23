Russian woman became famous because of the resemblance to Johansson – Rambler / cinema

Russian Ekaterina Shumskaya became famous after users noticed her external resemblance to actress Scarlett Johansson. She is 24 years old and is followed by users from all over the world.
“We are similar, but, naturally, not identical as two drops of water. Thanks to this similarity, my life is much better than it was. So far, there are only some pluses, “the blogger admits.
Shumskaya became famous after the video in which she was transformed into the character of one of the Marvel films Black Widow, which was just played by Johansson. The video went viral and now the girl is often transformed into the image of a star. However, it tries not to lose its uniqueness.
“I would not say that I am losing my own uniqueness. People are pleased to see the similarities with the famous actress, she is known all over the world. And thanks to this, they begin to recognize me everywhere. But I am the same as I have always been “
The girl says that she is not confused with a star, but on the streets they often come up and admire how they look alike. A few months ago, she worked for a construction company, and after the video went viral, she realized that something needed to be changed in her life. Popularity has become the impetus for new activities. At the same time, the blogger has not yet announced his plans for the future.