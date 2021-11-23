Russian woman fined for checking QR codes with officials

The press service of the courts of the Volgograd region reported that one of the residents of the region was fined by a court decision for violating the access regime and unauthorized entry into the building of the Volgograd department of Rospotrebnadzor.

Last week, it became known about the action of several residents of the region who came to the local Rospotrebnadzor and demanded that officials show QR codes for vaccination against coronavirus and passports, as well as put on masks.

In social networks, the video of the incident was distributed with comments, according to which, as the activists protested against the unfair, in their opinion, restrictions in the pandemic. Many supporters of activists among Internet users immediately expressed the opinion that ordinary citizens were forced to get vaccinated and receive codes, while the authorities did not touch the restrictions.

One of the participants in the action in Rospotrebnadzor Svetlana Pechenova was fined 5 thousand rubles by the decision of the magistrate court.

It is reported that during the meeting, the citizen did not plead guilty, and also said that she had previously written an appeal to the specified state body, but received no response.

It is also indicated that the Volgograd Central District Court received materials on two more participants in the action.

