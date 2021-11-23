Russians named the most trusted foreign car brands

https://ria.ru/20211123/doverie-1760272905.html

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The main values ​​for Russians in the automotive industry are reliability and safety, and the most trusted foreign car brand is Toyota, according to the research of the Romir holding, which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti. According to the results of the study, the Japanese brand Nissan took the eighth place (92% ), ninth – Mazda (91%), closes the top ten Volvo – 91%. They are followed by Kia (87%), Hyundai (87%), Infiniti (87%), Skoda (85%), in fifteenth place – French Renault (77%). Rounding out the rankings are China’s Haval (56%), Changan (55%) and Geely (52%). Analysts have also examined key values ​​in the automotive industry. According to the study, reliability is in the lead – 67% (+4 p.p. versus the previous year) and safety – 61% (+5 p.p.). At the same time, values ​​such as family (21%) and simplicity (19%) continue to lose their priority – in comparison with last year, they have lost 3 pp. And when compared with 2016, the losses amounted to 18 and 8 percentage points. “The most active dynamics over the past five years has been demonstrated by innovation (+22 pp) and imagination (+16 pp). Such changes characterize the reorientation of values ​​in society and the influence of manufacturers’ marketing campaigns aimed at creating a unique and innovative image car in the eyes of consumers “, – noted in” Romir. ” BMW and Mercedes-Benz – status, and Kia and Hyundai are more associated with the family, the holding stressed.

