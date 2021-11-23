Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively repeat their first date 10 years later

Yesterday it was 10 years since the first date of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. On this day 33-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor went to O Ya diner in Boston, where their first romantic dinner took place.

If not for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No kidding. No restaurant means more to us, – wrote Blake on Instagram.

And under their joint full-length photo, she wrote:

10 years later. We are on our “first date” again, but in much more comfortable shoes.

The Deadpool star shared their selfie in front of the restaurant and wrote with humor:

Our favorite restaurant with her fourth favorite date, ”he signed in his signature style.

But even here it was not without an incident. It turned out that when their selfie was published in Stories, Ryan accidentally (although who knows) cut off his wife’s earrings. After some time, he published the photo again and wrote:

I am posting again because I cut my wife’s cute earrings. She taught the exchange to do better than it is now. Sorry if I let anyone down.

The “Gossip Girl” star has already shared the photo in her story and added:

That’s better.

Humor is perhaps the main ingredient in this Hollywood couple’s relationship. In mid-July, the actor said that he had tried in vain to attract Blake’s attention and literally begged her to sleep with him at the beginning of their romance. But their fans doubt that this was the case. They know that Ryan does not go into his pocket for a word and often jokes about his and Blake’s personal life. So, in 2019, on The Today Show, he was asked how Blake reacted to his publications, like the one where he congratulated his wife on her birthday with a series of her most unsuccessful photos. The hosts suggested that Blake, upon seeing this, called him to account. When asked if this was so, Ryan joked and stated that their marriage does not exist at all.

Recall that Ryan and Blake secretly got married in 2012, and their the first daughter James was born on December 16, 2014. Her sister Ines – September 28, 2016. The girl’s first “appearance” took place only in 2018 – she accompanied dad at the unveiling of his personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake revealed her third pregnancy in May 2019, appearing with her husband at the premiere of the animated film “Pokémon. Detective Pikachu,” where Ryan played the legendary Pokémon.

That Ryan and Blake became parents for the third time became known in October 2019, however, a happy event, according to insiders, happened in the family of actors back in August. Ryan reported the gender of the newborn baby in an unusual way. Having published a post on the elections in Canada, he shared the gender balance of power in his family – now he has three daughters.

I love British Columbia (province of Canada – Ed.). And I want my daughters to grow up in the same playground in nature where I grew up,

– Ryan wrote and posted a photo with Blake and baby, however, covered her face with a smiley. The world saw the real face of the girl in January 2020 thanks to the efforts of the paparazzi. And her name was revealed last summer by singer Taylor Swift, a friend of the family. In her composition, titled Betty, the names Ines and James are mentioned – this is the name of the daughters Ryan and Blake. Betty is the third character in the song. Later, this information was confirmed by People journalists, who contacted representatives of the couple.