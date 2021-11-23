Ryan Reynolds as Agent 007. How true are the rumors?

Daniel Craig’s career continues, but not in the role of James Bond. This actor was never able to “become familiar” even after having played in five films dedicated to the tireless and saving the world “Agent 007”. People miss him, but in this image, Daniel will not return to the big screens. One of the most important and mysterious intrigues of the world of cinema was the discussion of candidates who could replace Craig in this role. And there are more than enough of them, candidates, but who exactly will receive this honor is still not known.

So far, only rumors can be considered the most accurate information on this topic, which is quite understandable given the absence of any definite statements from the bosses of the film industry. So, one of them directly concerns the rather famous actor Ryan Reynolds. He is 45 years old, he is at the peak of his career and has already become famous for his good acting work in such films as Deadpool, Main Character, Red Notice. If you imagine him saving the world for a minute, then a very beautiful and harmonious picture can appear.

To what extent are these rumors true and how ready is Ryan himself to act as a “tough agent”? Perhaps no one can answer such a question better than Reynolds himself. In his recent interview, he touched upon this topic, saying that he was interested in it. This caused even more excitement and a new portion of rumors and speculation. It’s worth noting that Ryan is more of a comedian. He did not change his role and expressed his interest in the role of James Bond with obvious humor.

We speak to the actor about parenthood, anxiety, and his interest in playing the next James Bond. “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond,” says Reynolds. “Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested. ” https://t.co/ndipCKlSdx – The Times (@thetimes) November 19, 2021

Continuing his communication with media representatives, he noted that he simply found it appropriate to joke, presenting himself in this role. However, his fans live in the hope that this “Canadian, carefree sipping gin”, will still find the strength to play “Agent 007”. They are confident that Ryan will handle this role only brilliantly.

