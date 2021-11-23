Ryan Reynolds loves plaid shirts

Plaid shirts are a real classic in men’s wardrobe. Guys add them not only to business looks with basic jackets and trousers, but also combine them with casual outfits, inspired by street style heroes and celebrities.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds @vancityreynolds

Checkered shirts look appropriate even on the carpet. Proven by Ryan Reynolds. The actor chose this classic model for the premiere of his new film “The Main Character”. He complemented the outfit with a beige corduroy Brunello Cucinelli suit.

Rag & Bone, 13,000 rubles. at matchesfashion.com

Gieves & Hawkes, 12 582 rub. on farfetch.com

ETRO, 28 701 rubles. on farfetch.com

ETRO, RUB 21,000 on farfetch.com

APC, 15 539 rub. on farfetch.com

APC, 7706 rub. on farfetch.com

Burberry, 23 400 rub. at matchesfashion.com

Folk, 9185 rub. at matchesfashion.com

On this page, you may stumble upon links to external resources that we do not administer or control, although we suffer from delusions of grandeur. We have no influence over the privacy policies of other sites. Therefore, when you go to other resources, check the information about their privacy policy before entering your data on them, otherwise we will be very worried about you.

You will probably also be interested in:

What do yours say about you swimming trunks on holiday

Lightweight shirts in tropical print – the most fashionable solution for hot days

Fashionable novelties of the week: what we recommend to buy in the near future