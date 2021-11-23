Ryan Reynolds shows unreleased Microsoft Surface Neo foldable tablet in Netflix’s “Red Notice”

On days on Netflix released a new movie “Red notice“ (Red Notice) with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Duane “Rock“ Johnson in starring. AND v an interesting detail was noticed – foldable Microsoft Surface Neo tablet.

What does it mean?

We will remind, Microsoft Surface Neo presented together with Surface Duo smartphone October 2019. This device with two 9-inch screens, which are fastened together by a strong hinge along center and protected by Gorilla Glass. V Unlike Surface Duo, which entered sale, Surface Neo and not appeared on commercial market – most likely, due to pandemics and global semiconductor shortage.

Surface Neo in the new movie “Red Web” on Netflix pic.twitter.com/2RqQyeh3Dr – Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) November 12, 2021

The appearance of the tablet in the film was taken as a hint of what he all the same will go to store shelves. But, most likely, this is the case. not will happen. The thing is the fact that filming began in the very beginning of 2020. It looks like Microsoft then agreed to cooperation, not suspecting that she will face problems and not will be able to establish production of Microsoft Surface Neo for sales.

A source: @zacbowden

