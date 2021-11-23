Ryan Reynolds shows unreleased Microsoft Surface Neo foldable tablet in Netflix’s “Red Notice”

On days on Netflix released a new movie “Red notice“ (Red Notice) with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Duane “Rock“ Johnson in starring. AND v an interesting detail was noticed – foldable Microsoft Surface Neo tablet.
What does it mean?
We will remind, Microsoft Surface Neo presented together with Surface Duo smartphone October 2019. This device with two
Surface Neo in the new movie “Red Web” on Netflix pic.twitter.com/2RqQyeh3Dr
– Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) November 12, 2021
The appearance of the tablet in the film was taken as a hint of what he
A source: @zacbowden