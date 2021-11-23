San Marino and Laos have registered the Russian vaccine “Sputnik Light” – RBK

Photo: Antonio Calanni / AP



The San Marino government has approved the use of the Russian single-component vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik Light, the press service of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told RBC.

“Sputnik Light” is approved in the republic as an independent drug and as a booster to enhance the effect of all other vaccines. “More and more countries are registering Sputnik Light as a universal booster to increase the duration of action of other coronavirus vaccines,” said Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO…

Also, the press service of the RDIF reported that the use of the single-component vaccine “Sputnik Light” has been approved in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. “Laos became the 20th country in which the use of the single-component vaccine Sputnik Light was approved,” the RDIF said. In March this year, the Sputnik V vaccine was approved in Laos.

A week ago, on November 13, San Marino’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare Roberto Chavatta told RIA Novosti that the republic is negotiating with RDIF to purchase a batch of Sputnik Light to carry out the third dose of vaccination of citizens. “We are at the stage of negotiations, I think they will be completed within a couple of weeks. So far, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine is being used as a booster dose, ”said Chawatta.