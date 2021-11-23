https://ria.ru/20211124/bullock-1760376149.html

Sandra Bullock commented on rumors of an affair with Keanu Reeves

2021-11-24T00: 31

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Actress Sandra Bullock in an interview with Esquire commented on rumors about her affair with Keanu Reeves. The actors met on the set of the action movie “Speed”, which was released in 1994, and in 2006, they starred in the film “House by the Lake”. They also had mutual friends and one agent. Because of this, Bullock and Reeves often met at Hollywood parties, where they had fun and socializing. Unsurprisingly, they were suspected of being romantically involved. When asked by a journalist whether they were really connected or are still connected by something more than work, Sandra Bullock confidently answered “No”. According to the actress, dating would ruin their “great friendship.” And nevertheless, she does not exclude that they could have succeeded. The actress added that Reeves was and remains a unique person who knows how to listen carefully, and remembered one story related to this. About a year after Speed ​​was released, she spoke to Keanu and mentioned that she had never tasted champagne and truffle candies. A few days later, the actor came to Bullock’s house with flowers, champagne and truffles and said, “I thought you could try it all and tell me what it was like.” In 2019, it became known that Keanu Reeves was dating artist Alexandra Grant. Sandra Bullock was married to TV presenter Jesse James, whom she divorced in 2010 after five years of marriage due to his infidelities. Now the actress is raising two adopted children – son Louis and daughter Leila.

