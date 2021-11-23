Selena Gomez on bipolar disorder, treatment in rehab and personal life: “I want to start all over again”

Selena Gomez

This week, 28-year-old Selena Gomez will unveil her Spanish-language EP, Revelacion, which she first thought about back in 2011. On the occasion of the release of the long-awaited album, the singer became the main character of the April issue of the American version of Vogue.

The star took part in a photo shoot for the gloss, and also talked with the editors of the publication on a variety of topics. So, Selena remembered her experience of staying in a rehabilitation clinic.

Selena Gomez

I knew I couldn’t get on with my life until I learned to listen to myself when I really needed help.

– told Gomez about the reasons why she got into the rehab, adding that during that period she experienced severe anxiety at night.

Selena also hinted that her obsessive thoughts about her personal life were another reason to go to rehab. Recall that in 2018, Gomez finally broke up with Justin Bieber, the relationship with whom she later described as toxic (the couple broke up many times and converged again). Soon after that, Justin began dating Hailey Baldwin, and then quite quickly proposed to her.

I started to think about my relationship and asked myself the question: “What am I doing with my life? It turns into an endless spiral”,

– Selena mentioned about the difficult relationship with Justin in a new interview.

Gomez also talked about bipolar disorder and her own ways to deal with this problem. According to Selena, periodic withdrawals from using social networks help her to take care of her mental health:

One morning I woke up and checked my Instagram like most people do. Then I realized that I had had enough. I’m tired of reading terrible things, tired of watching other people’s lives. After leaving social networks, I instantly felt freedom. I was only concerned with my life and was incredibly happy because of it.

In a new interview, Selena Gomez also admitted that she dreams in the future to finally meet the very person with whom she can continue to go through life. At the same time, the singer noted that her world fame greatly prevents her from building her personal life.

I can’t just meet with someone and in the process of communication find out if he likes me. Honestly, I would just like to start over. I want everything to be completely new. I want someone to love me without looking back at my fame, – shared Selena.

Gomez also spoke about her acting career. The star admitted that she was tired of the eternal image of a girl from the Disney channel. She expressed the hope that over time, Hollywood directors will begin to see in her more serious and deeper types and will offer appropriate roles in films.