Serial sedan Polestar 5: first picture – Auto Review

Polestar has unveiled what its fifth production model will look like, foreshadowed by the Precept concept nearly two years ago. Interestingly, of the three recently announced new products, the Polestar 5 model will appear on the market later than anyone else – only in the first half of 2024. Before it, the company will present a large crossover Polestar 3 and a mid-size coupe-like SUV Polestar 4. However, their development is proceeding without undue attention, but the first image of the “five” is already there.

Above – Polestar Precept Concept, Below – Polestar 5

With the Polestar 5, the company is aiming for Panamera. It will be a large four-door with a sloping roof, with body proportions and overall design really moving from the concept car without major changes. The production car will acquire familiar doors and mirrors, some details have been tweaked. In short, Precept will get to the assembly line with minimal changes.

Polestar Precept Concept

The characteristics are so far indicated approximately – and only for the top version. On the rear axle there will be an electric motor with a capacity of 612 hp, the output of the front engine will be 272 hp, that is, the total power is as much as 884 hp! A two-stage gearbox with two clutches is provided, and they can be opened simultaneously to save energy. The traction battery operates with a voltage of 800 volts and will allow you to travel more than 600 km on a single charge.

Polestar 5 will be produced in China – at the Geely plant in Chongqing. Moreover, this will be the fifth site for the assembly of Polestar electric vehicles: other models will be registered at factories in Luqiao, Chengdu and Hangzhou, as well as at the American Volvo plant in South Carolina. By 2025, the annual production of Polestar models is expected to grow to 290 thousand.