Shopping bots have gained immense popularity due to the shortage – they buy absolutely everything with their help.

The supply chain crisis has made pre-holiday shopping more difficult and costlier. In addition, users now have to compete for the opportunity to buy the desired product with shopping bots.

Shopping bots are software applications that track online stores, placing orders for specified items almost instantly and helping speculators get the goods they need in seconds. They were used by resellers to buy sneakers in the past, but with a supply chain crisis that has made virtually everything from electronics to toys less affordable, bots are becoming more popular among consumers.

Shopping with a bot costs a lot of money: Craig Douglas, 34, an electrical engineer, told the Wall Street Journal that he pays $ 99 a month to subscribe to Snailbot, which crawls Amazon and Walmart websites for a product. …

“As bots are successful in purchasing goods, some customers have adopted a ‘if you can’t beat, you have to join’ approach by buying bot services,” Consulting firm Forrester noted in its report this month. “This tactic helps fund bots and increases the likelihood that bots will search for desired items, exacerbating the vicious circle.“, – added to Forrester.

But for parents this holiday season, bots have become a real godsend, allowing them to get gifts for children. Douglas told WSJ that he used a shopping bot to acquire the PlayStation 5 and toys that were already sold in online stores as well as in physical stores near his home.