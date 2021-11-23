Silence of the bulls. 11 celebrities who were able to quit smoking | Cinema

Photo: Instagram @sussexroyal

The late Princess Diana’s son began smoking during his teenage years. An unhealthy habit was one of many indicators that Harry was going through the death of his mother hard, among others – endless parties, alcohol and even illegal substances. The prince smoked his last cigarette before the wedding at the insistence of his future wife Meghan Markle.

The refusal passed for him quite royally: with the involvement of the palace nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who helped Harry adjust his diet and avoid weight gain.

Still from the movie “American Divorce”

In Friends, only the hero Matthew Perry suffers from smoking cravings. In fact, all the main actors of the project, except for David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross, actively smoked in between filming.

Later, many abandoned the habit, including Jennifer Aniston. She thanks yoga for this and even wrote an introduction to her teacher’s book. The actress complained that the mass media gained during this period was mistaken for pregnancy for a long time.

Shot from the film “On the Edge”

Giving up cigarettes for the actor was part of a plan to make his life healthier. Its main component was a ban on alcohol, which Hopkins seriously abused for some time. Quit smoking was helped by a very popular method – Alain Carr’s book “The Easy Way to Quit Smoking”, which offers a psychological perspective on the problem. Anthony Hopkins called Carr’s method “not only easy but incredibly enjoyable.”

Photo: Instagram of the singer

Adele has repeatedly admitted that smoking brings her incredible pleasure, but in 2011 she still quit and continues to adhere to a healthy lifestyle for the sake of her son.

“I loved smoking, but it won’t be so cool if I die of a smoking-related illness and my son gets very upset.”, – said the singer.

Adele smoked up to 25 cigarettes a day. In 2016, the singer complained that her voice had become weaker without tobacco, but promised not to return to it.

Still from the movie “Becoming: My Story”

The former American leader started smoking as a teenager and entered the first presidential race with an addiction company. By 2011, however, Obama had quit smoking thanks to nicotine patches. He jokingly admitted that he did not touch cigarettes, as he was afraid of his wife’s reaction. Michelle cited caring for her daughters as the main reason for her husband to quit smoking.

“They are at such an age when it is already impossible to hide”, – said the former first lady.

Still from the movie “Knight of the Day”

Today, the retired Hollywood actress is known for her love of everything healthy and natural, but in the 90s she was a typical beauty star who was often caught smoking by the paparazzi. Diaz preferred hand-rolled cigarettes and smoked 20 cigarettes a day.

Guilt helped the actress to quit: the parents came across the mentioned photos with their smoking daughter and accused her of killing herself and setting a bad example for fans.

Shot from the film “Who knows …”

Ageless handsome quit smoking thanks to hypnosis. He worked with renowned Los Angeles hypnotherapist Kerry Gaynor and praised her method in several interviews. Heather Locklear, Martin Sheen and other stars also addressed Gaynor.

Rudd not only gave up the bad habit himself, but also helped his colleagues to overcome the vice – Rashida Jones and Lynn Collins received from the actor the contacts of the famous hypnotherapist and optimistic instructions.

Shot from the movie “Explosive Blonde”

The actress has become another celebrity who got rid of the dangerous habit thanks to Kerry Gaynor. Charlize Theron is perhaps one of the worst smokers on the list: she smoked three packs a day. The star herself was aware of the danger of what was happening.

“I was incredibly addicted. I understood that I do not smoke like ordinary people. I smoked to die “ – said Theron in an interview.

Shot from the TV series “Mad Men”

The actor is famous for the role of the ever-smoking Don Draper in the TV series Mad Men. However, Hamm himself quit smoking at 24.

“It looks glamorous on screen, but in real life you get up in the morning smelling like an ashtray.” – said the actor in an interview.

In the TV series about the work of an advertising agency in the 60s, the cast is systematically forced to smoke in the frame, but only herbal cigarettes are used on the set. According to the actors, their taste is not the most pleasant, but they do not bring harm to health.

Shot from the film “At the Distance of Love”

The actress, who spent her childhood in stellar circles, had to be treated for drug and alcohol addiction even before she graduated from high school. Drew was in no hurry to give up cigarettes and was able to break the habit only in 2001 at the age of 26. In this she was helped by a hypnotherapist, an immigrant from Russia, Efim Shubentsov, known in America under the nickname “crazy Russian”.

“It’s so cool. Whatever he did, it really worked. “, – the actress shared her impressions.

Still from the movie “Jobs: Empire of Temptation”

The actor was a hard-core smoker for many years and made up 40 cigarettes a day. Alain Carr’s book helped him to quit. A year and a half after reading it, Kutcher shared his experience on the evening show:

“This guy is brilliant. You get to the last page and say to yourself, “Well, light your last cigarette.” But you’re not even sure if you want her. ”