https://ria.ru/20211123/koronavirus-1760396104.html
Sobyanin compared the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow and the European Union
Sobyanin compared the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow and the European Union – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
Sobyanin compared the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow and the European Union
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin compared the situation with the coronavirus in the Russian capital and Europe. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021
2021-11-23T17: 47
2021-11-23T17: 47
2021-11-23T20: 14
spread of coronavirus
society
Moscow
Sergei Sobyanin
European Union
health – society
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760403539_0-0:2732:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_ae7a49f1a2bedfdcae9146ce71c2fe81.jpg
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin compared the situation with the coronavirus in the Russian capital and Europe. According to him, the pandemic has a wave nature: the situation is getting better and worse. when the wave goes down. When it rises, we sprinkle ashes on our heads, we say: “Oh-oh-oh, how bad.” Now we see what is happening in Europe. Just a month ago, they taught us how to live, talked about that in Moscow, in Russia, the situation is difficult, and everything is fine with them, because they have taken such amazing measures, “Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. He noted that today there is a very large increase in the incidence rate. “All these optimistic reports have ended, a new lockdown is announced, new restrictive measures are announced, they say that it is necessary to observe a sanitary regime, and so on.” 19 fell ill 1 924 168 people, died 33 542. In Europe during this time, according to the World Health Organization, identified 83 710 099 cases of infection, died 1 513 851 people. Read the full text of the interview at ria.ru & gt; & gt; & gt;
https://ria.ru/20211122/avstriya-1760052095.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760403539_1-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e842fb0aae5d80ca5ab695edaff1ba6.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, moscow, sergey sobyanin, the European Union, health – society, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Sobyanin compared the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow and the European Union
According to him, the pandemic has a wave nature: the situation is getting better and worse.
The fifth wave of the pandemic broke Austria
“It’s very funny to watch how sometimes we, you know, reassure ourselves or talk about the effectiveness of our measures when the wave is going down. , what is happening in Europe. Literally a month ago, they taught us how to live, they said that in Moscow, in Russia, the situation is difficult, and everything is fine with them, because they have taken such amazing measures, “Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
He noted that today there is a very large rise in the incidence rate. “All these optimistic reports have ended, a new lockdown is announced, new restrictive measures are announced, and they say that it is necessary to observe a sanitary regime, and so on,” the mayor added.
According to the latest information from the operational headquarters for the fight against infection, since the beginning of the pandemic in Moscow, 1,924,168 people fell ill with COVID-19, 33,542 died. In Europe, during this time, according to the World Health Organization, 83,710,099 cases of infection were detected, 1,513 died. 851 people.