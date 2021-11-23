https://ria.ru/20211123/koronavirus-1760396104.html

Sobyanin compared the situation with COVID-19 in Moscow and the European Union

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin compared the situation with the coronavirus in the Russian capital and Europe. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin compared the situation with the coronavirus in the Russian capital and Europe. According to him, the pandemic has a wave nature: the situation is getting better and worse. when the wave goes down. When it rises, we sprinkle ashes on our heads, we say: “Oh-oh-oh, how bad.” Now we see what is happening in Europe. Just a month ago, they taught us how to live, talked about that in Moscow, in Russia, the situation is difficult, and everything is fine with them, because they have taken such amazing measures, “Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. He noted that today there is a very large increase in the incidence rate. “All these optimistic reports have ended, a new lockdown is announced, new restrictive measures are announced, they say that it is necessary to observe a sanitary regime, and so on.” 19 fell ill 1 924 168 people, died 33 542. In Europe during this time, according to the World Health Organization, identified 83 710 099 cases of infection, died 1 513 851 people. Read the full text of the interview at ria.ru & gt; & gt; & gt;

