Sony stopped accepting orders for some cameras due to a shortage of chips

Despite the upcoming holiday season, Sony has taken the unprecedented step of discontinuing orders for certain camera models. The reason is quite common in modern industry – an acute shortage of semiconductors and other components.

Electronics sales normally begin to rise in October and November ahead of the holiday season. The lack of microchips could seriously hit the camera market, which is already going through hard times in the era of smartphones.

According to the Japanese edition of Nikkei, in retail stores, journalists were no longer able to find some models of Sony, Nikon and Canon cameras, representatives of retail chains do not promise their appearance earlier than next year, and customers complain that orders have completely ceased to be accepted, not wanting to deceive expectations. visitors.

It turned out that a similar picture reigns in Japanese online retail. So, in the local store Yodobashi Camera 107 out of 159 offered models with fixed lenses were in small quantities, and 21 models or 13% of the total were simply absent.

Sony’s unusual decision to refuse to take orders stems from chip shortages and other issues. For the Alpha 7 II and Alpha 6400 cameras, the company has stopped accepting orders from wholesalers, and regular customers cannot purchase and / or order from stores directly operated by Sony. The company posted an apology on its Japanese website late last week.

Back in October, Sony warned of possible delays in the supply of mirrorless cameras, including new models. The company plans to smooth out the deficit by focusing on the production of new products. According to representatives of another company – Nikon, in addition to the shortage of chips, the rapid spread of coronavirus in Southeast Asia and other factors influenced the supply problem. Many camera models are missing from the Japanese online Canon store, while many others are indicated that delivery will take about a month.

With the advent of vaccines, the camera market has begun to gradually recover from the fall since the outbreak of the pandemic, and Canon, Nikon and Sony have revised their forecasts for the better in July and August. Now, supply chain disruptions made it difficult to meet demand when it first started to grow. Global digital camera shipments fell below last year’s numbers this August for the first time in six months and continue to fall at a rapid pace.

Sony could not accurately answer the question of exactly when the problem will be solved.