Spontaneous protests took place in Istanbul after the collapse of the lira

Spontaneous protests took place in Istanbul and Ankara after the collapse of the Turkish lira, Halk TV reported. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

2021-11-23T21: 56

ANKARA, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. Spontaneous protests took place in Istanbul and Ankara after the collapse of the Turkish lira, Halk TV reported. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government and the withdrawal from power of the ruling Justice and Development Party. Police dispersed the demonstrators. The Turkish currency on Tuesday set a new anti-record, falling from 11.37 to 13.21 lira per dollar. Financial analyst Arda Tundzha told RIA Novosti that such a sharp drop in 24 hours was the maximum over the past 20 years. It comes after the central bank of Turkey cut its interest rate to 15 percent from 16 percent on Thursday, and on Monday President Tayyip Erdogan called for a further decline. in incompetence and called for early elections. The head of state, in turn, said that the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held as planned in June 2023.

