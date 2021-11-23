State Department promised to continue to impose sanctions against “Nord Stream 2” – RBK

The United States intends to continue to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in accordance with the US Protecting European Energy Security Act (PEESA). About it stated State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“We will continue to follow the legislation to implement [положений] PEESA is due to the organizations involved in the construction of the pipeline, ”he said.

The United States added to the sanctions list the company and the ship that built Nord Stream 2



On November 22, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the imposition of sanctions against Transadria Ltd and two other vessels related to the construction of Nord Stream 2. The US authorities call Transadria a shell Russian company registered in Cyprus, Bloomberg reported.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that US attempts to conduct a “dialogue through sanctions” are unacceptable and violate international law. “We regard all attempts against Russian oil and gas exports to Europe as unfair competition that undermines the principles of a free market,” he said.