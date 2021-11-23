Steven Spielberg’s film “West Side Story” is released in Russia

Steven Spielberg directed West Side Story, and this film will be released in Russia very soon – in early December. This event can be classified as one of the most paradoxical of all that has happened in world cinema in recent years.

Spielberg is known for wonderful fantasy games like Alien, Indiana Jones or Jurassic Park. He launched a new round of “movie disasters”: “Jaws”. He has tragic films inspired by the terrible experience of mankind – Schindler’s List, Munich, Empire of the Sun. There is a political movie: “The Spy Bridge”, “The Secret Dossier”, “Lincoln”. And there are a couple of pictures that are less successful – about the routine life of a routine person: “Terminal”, “War Horse”.

The only thing that Spielberg has not yet had is musical cinema. Now it seems to be there too.

What is West Side Story? According to the plot, this is another transfer of the conflict of “Romeo and Juliet” to the present. It is no longer two equally respected families that are at war, but two gangs of teenagers of different skin color: white Americans and hot dark Puerto Ricans. And in this fist confrontation, in this continuous stabbing, new Romeo and Juliet suddenly appear – the American Tony and the Puerto Rican Maria.

But the main thing in “West Side Story” is not the plot, which, like a skewer, holds everything together into a single amazing action. The main thing is the music of the great Leonard Bernstein, on which the great choreographer Jerome Robbins staged a dance-plastic performance that both shocked the world in 1961 and was imprinted in history as one of the main cinematic masterpieces – a film directed by Robert Wise, which became one of the leaders of the box office and has chopped down countless world awards, including ten Oscars. Only such an impudent person as Steven Spielberg could compete with him, having started a remake of a masterpiece.

Which, of course, increases the excitement of the competition a hundredfold.

The tightened laws of political correctness, of course, could not but affect the scenario of the new version: in America today, the confrontation of people for racist reasons is impossible, and the action of the film from New York was transferred to Puerto Rico. Moreover, all Latinos are played exclusively by actors of South American origin.

Photo: Courtesy of Disney

With the 1961 film, the new version combines the name of Rita Moreno, the legendary dancer actress who enchantingly played the Puerto Rican Anita: six decades later, she is back on the screen – playing a cameo role as the owner of Valentina’s shop; she also serves as the executive producer of the film. Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer (Tony) was replaced by 20-year-old debutante Rachel Zegler of Colombian descent and 27-year-old Ansel Elgort of Divergent. Anita is 30-year-old Ariana DeBos, a Tony Award nominee. For teenage roles, two out of three are old, but in America actors keep their youth for a long time, so we’ll see. The training of a modern actor from the USA provides for serious plastic and musical training, where the artists are mostly universal and ready for anything. So Rachel Zelger has already played Maria in The Performing Arts School. Tony Award-winning David Alvarez as Maria’s brother, leader of the Sharks gang, Bernardo.

Choreographer Jerome Robbins has been replaced in the new version by Tony laureate Justin Peck of the New York City Ballet. Bernstein’s classical score was recorded with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra by the Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

Since Wise’s film is a cult in the United States, the preparation of a new project is accompanied by a fair amount of hype. There was even a book by Laurent Busero, “West Side Story – Shooting a Steven Spielberg Film”, which contains testimonies from the filming participants, interviews with Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner, countless photographs from the sets, sketches of costumes and sets.

Photo: Courtesy of Disney

Spielberg spent a long time preparing his ambitious project. Robert Wise’s film – Jerome Robbins impressed him as a child. The premiere of the picture was scheduled for December 2020, but due to the pandemic it was postponed for a year. But the premiere of the first trailer took place at the 93rd Oscars this spring.

Filming began in 2019. Entering them, Spielberg stated: “I am delighted that we have been able to assemble a cast that reflects the astounding depth of talent of America’s multifaceted Latin American community. more relevant than ever before. “

Observers have no doubt that the new West Side Story will be one of the top contenders for the Academy Awards.