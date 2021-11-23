SVT: Russia “made fun of” Sweden because of the words of the Minister of Defense

TV channel SVT, citing an expert at the Stockholm Institute for Defense Research Carolina Vendil Pallin, said that Russia “laughed at” Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist because of his words about sending troops to Ukraine.

Hultqvist previously indicated that the Swedish side could deploy its soldiers in Ukraine.

Vendil Pallin said that “in this way Russia is making fun of Sweden.”

The day before, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Stockholm, commenting on Hultqvist’s proposal, recalled the country’s defeat in the Battle of Poltava.

Swedish journalist Mats Johan Larsson said that it is necessary to expand the military intervention of Brussels in the affairs of Kiev and Russian-Ukrainian relations.

Larsson believes that Moscow did not like the idea of ​​sending Swedish troops to Ukraine if necessary. He recalled that Hultqvist is not the first Swedish representative to try to intimidate Russia.

In 1709, the Battle of Poltava took place between the Russian troops under the command of Peter I and the Swedish army under the command of Charles XII. The defeat of the Swedish army in it became a turning point in the Northern War in favor of Russia. This also led to the end of Swedish dominance in the region.