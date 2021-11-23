Taliban appoint UN sanctions list to government

https://ria.ru/20211123/pravitelstvo-1760267985.html

The Taliban have appointed a number of persons on the UN sanctions list to the updated government of Afghanistan. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

KABUL, November 22 – RIA Novosti. The Taliban have appointed a number of persons on the UN sanctions list to the renewed government of Afghanistan, and no women have been appointed to the renewed government. The new appointments were announced in a statement by Taliban spokesman * Zabiullah Mujahid. In particular, Mawlawi Shahabuddin Delawar, acting minister of mining and oil, and his deputy, Haji Mullah Mohammad Issa Akhund, are under UN sanctions. Also under UN sanctions were Acting Minister for Combating Emergency Situations Mulla Mohammad Abbas Akhund and Acting Head of the Supreme Audit Institution Kudratullah Jamal. In early August, the Taliban intensified their offensive on Afghan government forces, entered Kabul on August 15 and announced the next day that the war is over. The last two weeks of August from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

