https://ria.ru/20211123/tatarstan-1760364168.html
Tatarstan summed up the results of the first day of checking QR codes for passengers
Tatarstan summed up the results of the first day of checking QR codes for passengers – Russia news today
Tatarstan summed up the results of the first day of checking QR codes for passengers
On the first day of the operation in Tatarstan, those who inspected QR codes in public transport identified and did not admit to transport in Kazan 2,289 people, 190 passengers were not … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
2021-11-23T16: 02
2021-11-23T16: 02
2021-11-23T16: 02
spread of coronavirus
society
Naberezhnye Chelny
Kazan
Republic of Tatarstan (Tatarstan)
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/16/1760134119_0:295:3117:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33af2531844d9442d95331952c6c63a5.jpg
KAZAN, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Checking QR codes in public transport on the first day of the operation in Tatarstan identified 2,289 people and did not allow them into transport in Kazan, 190 passengers were not allowed in Naberezhnye Chelny, the Minister of Transport and Roads of the Republic Farit Khanifov said. for travel without QR codes for passengers over 18 years old in city, suburban, inter-municipal public transport. The ban also applies to the subway. The exception is passenger taxis and interregional transportation. The checks are carried out by the carriers. “Yesterday, 2,289 people without QR codes were identified and not allowed into the public transport of Kazan, in terms of percentage this is 0.57% of the number of passengers carried,” Hanifov told reporters. According to the minister, the number of passengers who were not allowed to travel in public transport was 190 people. Hanifov said that the police were called 17 times during the day to resolve conflict situations in transport. The minister asked everyone – both inspectors and passengers – to be more attentive and more patiently, for several days, according to him, it will be difficult, then everything will “get on track.” …
https://ria.ru/20211123/kazan-1760282384.html
Naberezhnye Chelny
Kazan
Republic of Tatarstan (Tatarstan)
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/16/1760134119_386-0:3117:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_712fd7c28f2bbab5bac21bdde234caa8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, naberezhnye chelny, kazan, republic of tatarstan (tatarstan), coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Tatarstan summed up the results of the first day of checking QR codes for passengers
On Monday, a ban on travel without QR codes for passengers over 18 years old in urban, suburban, inter-municipal public transport began to operate in Tatarstan. The ban also applies to the subway. The exception is passenger taxis and interregional transportation. The checks are carried out by the carriers.
In Kazan, passengers without QR codes that delay transport will be punished
“As of yesterday, 2,289 people were identified and not allowed into the public transport of Kazan without QR codes, in terms of percentages this is 0.57% of the number of passengers carried,” Khanifov told reporters.
In Naberezhnye Chelny, according to the minister, the number of passengers who were not allowed to travel in public transport was 190 people.
Khanifov said that the police were called 17 times during the day to resolve conflicts in transport.
The minister asked everyone – both the inspectors and the passengers – to be more attentive and patient, for several days, he said, it would be difficult, then everything would “get on track.”
As Khanifov noted, the volume of traffic on the first day of QR codes validity in public transport in Kazan decreased by 25%, in Tatarstan – by 18%.