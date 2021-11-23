https://ria.ru/20211123/tatarstan-1760364168.html

Tatarstan summed up the results of the first day of checking QR codes for passengers

On the first day of the operation in Tatarstan, those who inspected QR codes in public transport identified and did not admit to transport in Kazan 2,289 people, 190 passengers were not … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

KAZAN, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Checking QR codes in public transport on the first day of the operation in Tatarstan identified 2,289 people and did not allow them into transport in Kazan, 190 passengers were not allowed in Naberezhnye Chelny, the Minister of Transport and Roads of the Republic Farit Khanifov said. for travel without QR codes for passengers over 18 years old in city, suburban, inter-municipal public transport. The ban also applies to the subway. The exception is passenger taxis and interregional transportation. The checks are carried out by the carriers. “Yesterday, 2,289 people without QR codes were identified and not allowed into the public transport of Kazan, in terms of percentage this is 0.57% of the number of passengers carried,” Hanifov told reporters. According to the minister, the number of passengers who were not allowed to travel in public transport was 190 people. Hanifov said that the police were called 17 times during the day to resolve conflict situations in transport. The minister asked everyone – both inspectors and passengers – to be more attentive and more patiently, for several days, according to him, it will be difficult, then everything will “get on track.” …

2021

