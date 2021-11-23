Tesla Cybertruck-style solar-powered pickup truck developed in Canada :: Autonews

EdisonFuture, a young Canadian company, has unveiled the EF1-T electric pickup truck and the EF1-V delivery van based on it at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The first car, if launched into production, will be able to compete with Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning, Electrek reports. The Tesla Cybertruck-styled 6.2-meter double-cab pickup features wide solar panels for additional battery power while on the move.

At the same time, a special sliding cover with additional solar panels is located on the cargo platform. As the developers note, in good clear weather, the panels help to increase the vehicle’s range up to 55 km daily. As with the Tesla Cybertruck, the new EdisonFuture EF1-T will have three major modifications. The basic version will receive a single electric motor with a capacity of 405 hp, rear-wheel drive and a 120 kWh battery, allowing you to travel without recharging up to 480 km.