https://ria.ru/20211122/tailand-1760210802.html

Thai authorities urged tourists not to neglect current rules

The Thai authorities urged tourists not to neglect the current rules – Russia news today

Thai authorities urged tourists not to neglect current rules

The Thai authorities urged foreign travelers visiting the Kingdom under the quarantine scheme or under the “tourist sandbox” program to do all … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

2021-11-22T19: 09

2021-11-22T19: 09

2021-11-22T19: 09

tourism

vaccination

Thailand

Bangkok

health

news – tourism

tourists

tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754140768_0:390:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da5f21061035bbdb8bfa62bbf8e57f7f.jpg

BANGKOK, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Thai authorities have urged foreign travelers visiting the Kingdom under the quarantine scheme or under the “tourist sandbox” program to comply with all the rules of entry and stay in the country, which are neglected by some, the deputy press secretary of the government Center for controlling the spread and combating COVID-19 Dr. Abhisamai Sirangsan. “Some tourists neglect the requirement to book rooms for the first night of stay in hotels included in the non-quarantine entry schemes. These hotels have SHA (Safety and Health Administration) certificates. , and the rooms are rented in a package with an individual “isolated” airport transfer and PCR test on arrival, “she said. Travelers should understand that booking such a hotel is not a recommendation, but a requirement. “SHA-certified hotels are bound by agreements with leading hospitals. And in case of a positive PCR test, a COVID-19 infected tourist will be isolated, hospitalized under insurance, and help will be provided,” Sirangsan explained. in such a hotel, representatives of the police and health authorities help to book a hotel along with a transfer and a PCR test directly from the airport. But sometimes such a tourist receives an offer from “well-wishers”, and as a result pays for accommodation much more. may not be allowed to enter Thailand, “she said. And she added that hotels that do not have SHA certificates are often to blame for such situations and at the same time accept orders from foreigners via the Internet, offering them prices below the minimum for hotels with SHA certificates. “We are fighting this phenomenon. Now, at the end of November, hotels that have not passed certification no longer have any excuses like “did not have time.” But tourists and tour operators themselves should be more careful about ordering hotels under quarantine schemes, “said Sirangsan. mask in public places, starting from the airport. “I would like to remind travelers that wearing masks in Thailand is mandatory for everyone when visiting public places, being in crowded places and participating in any public or public events. Failure to wear a mask is punishable by a fine, maximum size which is 20 thousand Thai baht (about 650 dollars) “, – explained Sirangsan. The Aviation Covid Center also reported that 85,608 foreign travelers entered Thailand from November 1 to November 21, 2021, of which only 112 were infected with COVID-19 based on the results of PCR tests upon arrival. “Out of 85,608 travelers entered Thailand under a quarantine scheme for those arriving from 63 foreign countries and territories with a high proportion of vaccination of the population is 66 622 people, and according to the “tourist sandbox” scheme – 16 228 people. Another 3,758 people were not vaccinated or were not fully vaccinated and were quarantined for 10 days upon arrival, “said Sirangsan.

https://ria.ru/20211110/pkhuket-1756798461.html

https://ria.ru/20211119/puteshestviya-1759578519.html

https://ria.ru/20211122/avstraliya-1760133339.html

Thailand

Bangkok

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754140768_65-0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49891a59a543bde437e7b1980f0f218c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

vaccination, thailand, bangkok, health, news – tourism, tourists, tourism, violations, covid-19 coronavirus, medical masks