https://ria.ru/20211122/tailand-1760210802.html
Thai authorities urged tourists not to neglect current rules
The Thai authorities urged tourists not to neglect the current rules – Russia news today
Thai authorities urged tourists not to neglect current rules
The Thai authorities urged foreign travelers visiting the Kingdom under the quarantine scheme or under the “tourist sandbox” program to do all … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021
2021-11-22T19: 09
2021-11-22T19: 09
2021-11-22T19: 09
tourism
vaccination
Thailand
Bangkok
health
news – tourism
tourists
tourism
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754140768_0:390:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da5f21061035bbdb8bfa62bbf8e57f7f.jpg
BANGKOK, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Thai authorities have urged foreign travelers visiting the Kingdom under the quarantine scheme or under the “tourist sandbox” program to comply with all the rules of entry and stay in the country, which are neglected by some, the deputy press secretary of the government Center for controlling the spread and combating COVID-19 Dr. Abhisamai Sirangsan. “Some tourists neglect the requirement to book rooms for the first night of stay in hotels included in the non-quarantine entry schemes. These hotels have SHA (Safety and Health Administration) certificates. , and the rooms are rented in a package with an individual “isolated” airport transfer and PCR test on arrival, “she said. Travelers should understand that booking such a hotel is not a recommendation, but a requirement. “SHA-certified hotels are bound by agreements with leading hospitals. And in case of a positive PCR test, a COVID-19 infected tourist will be isolated, hospitalized under insurance, and help will be provided,” Sirangsan explained. in such a hotel, representatives of the police and health authorities help to book a hotel along with a transfer and a PCR test directly from the airport. But sometimes such a tourist receives an offer from “well-wishers”, and as a result pays for accommodation much more. may not be allowed to enter Thailand, “she said. And she added that hotels that do not have SHA certificates are often to blame for such situations and at the same time accept orders from foreigners via the Internet, offering them prices below the minimum for hotels with SHA certificates. “We are fighting this phenomenon. Now, at the end of November, hotels that have not passed certification no longer have any excuses like “did not have time.” But tourists and tour operators themselves should be more careful about ordering hotels under quarantine schemes, “said Sirangsan. mask in public places, starting from the airport. “I would like to remind travelers that wearing masks in Thailand is mandatory for everyone when visiting public places, being in crowded places and participating in any public or public events. Failure to wear a mask is punishable by a fine, maximum size which is 20 thousand Thai baht (about 650 dollars) “, – explained Sirangsan. The Aviation Covid Center also reported that 85,608 foreign travelers entered Thailand from November 1 to November 21, 2021, of which only 112 were infected with COVID-19 based on the results of PCR tests upon arrival. “Out of 85,608 travelers entered Thailand under a quarantine scheme for those arriving from 63 foreign countries and territories with a high proportion of vaccination of the population is 66 622 people, and according to the “tourist sandbox” scheme – 16 228 people. Another 3,758 people were not vaccinated or were not fully vaccinated and were quarantined for 10 days upon arrival, “said Sirangsan.
https://ria.ru/20211110/pkhuket-1756798461.html
https://ria.ru/20211119/puteshestviya-1759578519.html
https://ria.ru/20211122/avstraliya-1760133339.html
Thailand
Bangkok
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754140768_65-0:2796:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_49891a59a543bde437e7b1980f0f218c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
vaccination, thailand, bangkok, health, news – tourism, tourists, tourism, violations, covid-19 coronavirus, medical masks
Thai authorities urged tourists not to neglect current rules
BANGKOK, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Thai authorities have urged foreign travelers visiting the Kingdom under the quarantine scheme or under the “tourist sandbox” program to comply with all rules of entry and stay in the country, which some neglect.
This was stated on Monday at a briefing at the Government House in Bangkok by the Deputy Press Secretary of the Government Center for the Control of the Spread and Combating COVID-19, Dr. Abhisamai Sirangsan.
“Some tourists ignore the requirement to book rooms for the first night of their stay in hotels included in non-quarantine entry schemes. These hotels have SHA (Safety and Health Administration) certificates, and rooms in them are rented in a package with individual” isolated “Airport transfer and PCR test on arrival,” she said.
According to her, travelers should understand that ordering such a hotel is not a recommendation, but a requirement. “SHA-certified hotels are bound by agreements with leading hospitals. And in case of a positive PCR test, a COVID-19 infected tourist will be isolated, hospitalized with insurance, and help will be provided to him,” Sirangsan explained.
When the arriving guest does not have a paid room in such a hotel, representatives of the police and health authorities help to book a hotel along with a transfer and a PCR test directly from the airport. But sometimes such a tourist receives an offer from “well-wishers”, and as a result pays much more for housing.
“If the number of such cases increases, the situation may change, because according to the rules, a fully vaccinated traveler, who does not have a paid hotel reservation with SHA certification, may not be allowed into Thailand,” she said. And she added that hotels that do not have SHA certificates are often to blame for such situations and at the same time accept orders from foreigners via the Internet, offering them prices below the minimum for hotels with SHA certificates.
Thailand is open. Why fly to Phuket
“We are fighting this phenomenon. Now, at the end of November, hotels that have not been certified have no excuses like” did not have time. ” …
Another violation, which is much more common, is the refusal to wear a mask in public places, starting at the airport.
“I would like to remind travelers that wearing masks in Thailand is compulsory for everyone when visiting public places, being in crowded places and participating in any social or public events. dollars) “, – explained Sirangsan.
On tour – with a QR code. How to travel now according to the new rules
The deputy press secretary of the government covid center also said that 85,608 foreign travelers entered Thailand from November 1 to November 21, 2021, of which only 112 people were infected with COVID-19 based on the results of PCR tests upon arrival.
“Out of 85,608 travelers entered Thailand under a quarantine scheme for those arriving from 63 foreign countries and territories with a high proportion of vaccinations, 66,622 people, and under the tourist sandbox scheme, 16,228 people. Another 3,758 people were not vaccinated or were not fully vaccinated. vaccinated and underwent a 10-day quarantine upon arrival, “said Sirangsan.
Australia to open to some vaccinated tourists from December 1st