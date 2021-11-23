https://ria.ru/20211123/esminets-1760272633.html
The American destroyer once again passed through the Taiwan Strait
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The American destroyer again passed through the Taiwan Strait, according to a statement by the 7th US Fleet. Beijing is sharply opposed to the passage of American ships through the Taiwan Strait. Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were broken in 1949 after the defeated civilians. During the war with the Chinese Communist Party, the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.
