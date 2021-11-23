The American filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow. Candle with the smell of her vagina exploded and caused a fire

It seems that scented candles with the scent of Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina are indeed explosive. In January, Londoner Jody Thompson complained that a candle exploded in her home, nearly causing a fire. We decided that this was an isolated incident and forgot about this story until a similar incident happened in Texas. The victim named Colby Watson intends to sue the company Goop, which produces the ill-fated candles. He demands $ 5 million in compensation.

Gwyneth Paltrow

According to court documents, Colby’s candle burned for three hours, after which it suddenly exploded. When the fire was extinguished, traces remained on the table, and the candle itself was charred and black. Watson was not hurt, but he is sure that these candles are life-threatening, and wants to save other people from buying.

Goop dismissed the lawsuit, calling it frivolous. “We support the brands we do business with and are responsible for the safety of the products we sell,” a Goop spokesperson told NBC News. “The manufacturer of the candle, the Heretic brand, adheres to all the necessary quality and safety standards.”

Jody Thompson

We’re not sure about that. Taking into account the fact that the candles have already exploded twice, they should be removed from sale and checked for explosiveness. According to the first victim, Jody Thompson, when she spoke about the incident on the Internet, she was contacted by a representative of Goop with an offer to give her brand goods as compensation.

An explosive candle costs about $ 100. Netizens have sneered at Goop’s unreasonably expensive and absurd goods before. Thus, the brand has already produced a lamp in the shape of a baguette and a kitchen knife for 27,000 rubles.

Photo: Getty Images