The authorities of the Leningrad region will check the messages about the blockade who performed the operation – RBK

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



The Health Committee of the Leningrad Region began checking after reports appeared that a 90-year-old pensioner with cancer, who survived the blockade, performed an operation on her own without waiting for medical help. This is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda” with reference to the committee.

According to the committee, the woman could not undergo a planned operation, as she had problems with the tests. Surgical intervention had to be postponed because the pensioner was diagnosed with coronavirus. Now the woman is under the supervision of doctors, she is being provided with the necessary assistance, the committee said.

RBC applied for a comment to the Leningrad Region Health Committee.

Russians without QR codes will have an express test for COVID upon hospitalization



Ekaterina Ovsyannikova, head of the hospice at home charity institution, wrote on Facebook that the woman performed the operation on her own. The woman attached a photo of a note in which the woman asked not to blame the family for her death if the intervention was unsuccessful. According to the pensioner, living with such pain was unbearable.