The authorities of the Nizhny Novgorod region have introduced compulsory vaccination for the elderly – RBK

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



Mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for people over 60 years old was introduced in the Nizhny Novgorod region. This is stated in the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of the region Natalia Kucherenko, published on the website of the regional Rospotrebnadzor.

Nizhny Novgorod residents over 60 years of age must be vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine by December 17, and the second by January 7. If necessary, they will be able to get vaccinated at home. The regulation does not apply to those who have a certificate of medical withdrawal from vaccination.

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a tense epidemiological situation remains, the Rospotrebnadzor explained. According to Kucherenko, since the beginning of November, 31.2% more people over 60 have become ill with coronavirus in the region than in October. The elderly account for 25.6% of detected cases of COVID-19, the incidence rate is 585 per 100 thousand population, she stressed.

Over the past day, 759 people fell ill with coronavirus in the Nizhny Novgorod region, since the beginning of the pandemic – more than 209.2 thousand, follows from the data of the operational headquarters. On November 22, 40 people died, for the entire time of the pandemic, the authorities recorded more than 8.6 thousand deaths. During the day, the rate of availability of hospital beds in the region decreased by 2 percentage points and amounted to 21%, the Ministry of Health of the region reported.