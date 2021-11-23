The Central Bank explained the stop of trading on Rusnano

The Bank of Russia believes that information about negotiations on debt restructuring, which the state-owned company Rusnano is conducting with a narrow circle of creditors, may harm other bondholders.

“To ensure the protection of the interests of all creditors and bondholders of the state-owned company, and also not to create conditions for insider trading on the stock exchange in the period before the official announcement of the state-owned company about such negotiations, the Bank of Russia on November 19 decided to suspend trading in the securities of the state-owned company and sent the exchange a corresponding order.” , – told RBC in the Central Bank.

Earlier, Rusnano announced that it was taking action to avoid “the most negative scenarios” when restructuring its debts – bank and bond, including discussing the situation with creditors and large bondholders.

“The agenda discussed the financial results of the company and possible scenarios of restructuring in the interests of creditors,” the state-owned company said in a statement. It concluded that the accumulated “disproportionate debt” and the current financial model “require adjustments.”

Fitch, the only Western agency that assigns a rating to Rusnano, believes that the future of the state-owned company depends on whether it is supported by its only shareholder, the state.